Noida Shocker: Two Arrested for Brutal Assault; On Victim Run Over by SUV

Noida: Two people were arrested in Sector 53 on Thursday for allegedly assaulting two brothers, one of whom was run over by an SUV, police said. This incident took place on June 3 (Tuesday) and several videos related to it went viral on social media. One of the videos showed Saurabh Yadav and his younger brother Sumit Yadav being beaten by some people, while another clip showed a bloodied Saurabh being struck by an SUV and thrown into a roadside drain.

PTI reported that, according to police at Sector 24 Police Station, the fight erupted over an Instagram post. Noida police have arrested Akash and Aman Awana, sons of a local transporter, and are searching for Gaurav Chauhan and Kunal Chauhan in connection with an attempted murder case. All four men are residents of Noida and have been booked under Sections 110, 109, 351, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Akash and Aman Awana were arrested on Wednesday.

Also Read : Murder Inside Saket Court Lock-Up: Tihar Inmate Killed, by Fellow Prisoners Over Old Rivalry

Police have seized the SUV involved and fined Akash and Aman Rs 68,500 for traffic violations. Gautam Budhha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has suspended two officers, including a Station House Officer (SHO), for attempting to cover up the incident, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla.