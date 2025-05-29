Noida Shocker: Young Woman Commits Suicide; Boyfriend Booked for Harassment and Exploitation

A young woman was found dead in her rented apartment in the Ecovillage One housing society in the Bisrakh police station area on May 24. The woman committed suicide by hanging herself. The woman, identified as Khushi, originally from Sangam Vihar, Delhi, was working at a private company while residing in Greater Noida West. According to police, Khushi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat. Following the incident, her family has filed a complaint against her boyfriend, alleging mental and physical abuse.

Neetu Mandal, the victim's mother, has accused a man named Sagar, a resident of Lakkarpur in Faridabad’s Surajkund police station area, of driving her daughter to suicide. As per the complaint, Khushi and Sagar had been in a relationship for the past two years. On April 29, Khushi reportedly called her mother and disclosed that Sagar had been exploiting her emotionally and physically for the past six months.

The mother further alleged that Sagar had taken Rs 3.27 lakh from Khushi under the false promise of marriage. He also took all the jewelry Khushi owned. He also allegedly misused her credit card, and all the financial pressure from the bank fell onto Khushi. Khushi had to borrow Rs 50,000 from her mother to pay off part of the debt. Sagar made Khushi pay all his bills.

On the day of the incident, police informed the family about Khushi's death. Neetu Mandal claims that Sagar was present in the apartment at the time. She has accused him of harassment, which she believes led to her daughter’s death. Based on the written complaint, Bisrakh police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.