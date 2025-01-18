Noida Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Republic Day 2025 Parade Rehearsals from January 22-26, Check Alternative Routes

Noida Traffic Update: The Noida Police have issued a traffic advisory to manage vehicular movement during the Republic Day full dress rehearsal and main parade in Delhi. The diversions will be in effect from January 22 to January 26 to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

🚨यातायात एडवाइजरी 🚨

गणतंत्र दिवस फुल ड्रेस परेड रिहर्सल तथा गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के अवसर पर दिनांक 22.01.2025 की रात्रि 22:00 बजे से दिनांक 23.01.2025 में कार्यक्रम समाप्ति तक तथा दिनांक 25.01.2025 की रात्रि 22:00 बजे से दिनांक 26.01.2025 में कार्यक्रम समाप्ति तक... pic.twitter.com/B6ZALxq7XQ — DCP Traffic Noida (@dcptrafficnoida) January 17, 2025

The route changes will begin at 10 p.m. on January 22 and remain in place until the conclusion of the rehearsal on January 23. Similar diversions will start at 10 p.m. on January 25 and continue until the Republic Day parade ends on January 26.

During this period, all types of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light, will be restricted from entering Delhi from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Emergency vehicles will be exempt and allowed to reach their destinations. Other vehicles may also be redirected based on real-time traffic conditions.

Diversion Routes

Chilla Red Light: Vehicles entering Delhi will be redirected to take a U-turn at Chilla Red Light and proceed via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

DND Toll Plaza: Vehicles coming from the DND route will be diverted at the toll plaza to use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and access the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Kalindi Kunj: Vehicles entering from this border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the Yamuna River. Traffic will be guided to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Yamuna Expressway: Vehicles on this route will be directed to the Falaida Cut. Additional redirections include the service road from Rabupura, Galgotia, Gautam Buddha University, Pushta Tiraha, Honda CL Chowk and Kasna town via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Zero Point to Parichowk: Vehicles entering Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway will be diverted at Zero Point toward Parichowk and then to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the alternate routes provided to avoid inconvenience.