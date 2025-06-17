Noida: Video of Man Driving Into Crowd After Heated Argument Goes Viral; One Critically Injured

A man broke through a Noida society’s barrier and crashed his car into a group of people. This disturbing footage is going viral on social media. Two people are arrested in this case. The viral video shows a car ramming into a group of people having a conversation. This incident was reported from Supernova Tower in Noida's Sector 126. One man was seriously injured in this incident.

A group of men was arguing over an unknown topic when some of them decided to take it a notch higher. Men were cussing each other. Vipin Bhati and Monu Bhati went out, got into a car, and then they broke the barrier of society and rammed the car they were driving into people arguing there. In this incident, Balwinder Singh was seriously injured. Bot legs of Balwinder are fractured.

Balwinder Singh is admitted to a local hospital. His condition is quite critical. A FIR has been filed in this case after Balwinder’s brother filed an official complaint with the police. The police has seized the car used in this incident by the two accused.