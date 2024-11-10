Nominated posts filled after screening 30,000 applications: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 10 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that appointments on nominated posts were made after selecting eligible persons from 30,000 applications.

Day after filling 62 nominated posts, he said after a prolonged exercise to screen the applications, those found eligible and qualified were appointed.

Last month, the TDP-led NDA government filled the chairperson posts for 20 corporations in the first list. On Saturday, it announced a second list of nominated posts.

Out of the total 62 posts for various corporations announced in the second list, the TDP took 49, while the JSP and the BJP were given 10 and three posts respectively.

Congratulating those appointed, Naidu said that all of them got a very good opportunity to serve the people. "We have already made it clear that ours is political governance and the selection has been made keeping this in view," the Chief Minister remarked.

Maintaining that political governance means that those who got these nominated posts too should become partners in the welfare that is extended to the people, Chandrababu asked them to take their posts as a responsibility in serving the people. “Utilise this opportunity to serve the people and try to get a good name to the Government and the party," he added.

There are several aspirants for various posts in the State and the selection has been made to do justice to those who have worked hard for the success of the party, Chandrababu Naidu said in a statement. The selection has been made taking into consideration their hard work, sacrifices made by them, their style of functioning and their discipline, he added.

Recalling that the selection of the party candidates has been made in the recent election taking the people's view through IVRS, he said that the people have welcomed this system and thus they have given a historic verdict to the NDA with a 93 per cent success rate. In the selection of the nominated posts too, preference is given to those who have faced the atrocities of the previous government for a full five years in a daring manner, he stated.

Chandrababu said that the TDP takes the credit of giving state-level posts to the booth-level activists and made it clear that in the coming days, too such posts will be offered to more and more party leaders. Admitting that there are several others who strived hard for the success of the TDP, he said that those who got positing are given preference on a priority basis.

"We will also respect others in the coming days by offering them proper nominated posts. Many leaders will get posts of directors of various corporations. If you work hard, you will get further rise politically in the coming days," Chandrababu Naidu maintained.

The Chief Minister advised those who got the nominated posts to function keeping in view the slogan 'simple government and effective governance' and by mingling with people.

