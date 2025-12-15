Nominations for Haryana Good Governance Awards to close on Dec 17

Chandigarh, Dec 15 The Haryana government will confer Good Governance Awards to employees who have done commendable or innovative work related to Good Governance in 2024 and 2025 on the eve of Good Governance Day on December 25.

The last date for submission of applications and nominations for the Haryana Good Governance Award Scheme, 2025 (Haryana Sushaasan Puraskaar Yojana, 2025), has been extended up to December 17, after which the online portal will be closed.

A letter in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. This extension provides an additional opportunity for eligible employees to submit their entries showcasing exemplary and innovative work in governance.

All Administrative Secretaries have been further requested to mandatorily upload all state-level awards (Flagship Award and State Awards) for recommendation, along with their remarks or comments, through their respective login credentials on the official portal, an official statement said.

The Haryana Good Governance Award Scheme of 2025 aims to incentivise employees who deliver and exhibit extraordinary and innovative work in good governance.

The scheme is broadly applicable to all employees of Service Groups A, B, C, and D, including both regular staff and contractual manpower, engaged through various government agencies across all departments, boards, corporations, statutory authorities, missions, societies, institutes, universities, and public sector undertakings under the state government.

However, it specifically excludes Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and All India Service Officers.

The awards are structured across two levels of administrative units: the state level and the district level. At the state level, there are two categories: State flagship awards (up to five awards) and state awards (up to five awards).

The state-level awards consist of a trophy, an appreciation certificate signed by the Chief Secretary, and a cash reward.

For both flagship and state awards, the cash prize is Rs 51,000 for each member of the winning team, with the team size considered up to four members. The government is the competent authority for the final approval of these state-level awards.

