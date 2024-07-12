Non-bailable warrant issued against SBSP and Nishad Party MLAs in UP

Lucknow, July 12 A Lucknow court has issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party MLAs in connection with an 18-year-old question paper leak of the Railway Group D Recruitment examination, said police officials.

The court of special magistrate Pushkar Upadhyaya has issued the NBWs against SBSP MLA Bedi Ram and Nishad Party MLA Vipul Dubey.

Bedi Ram is a two-term MLA from the Jakhania Assembly constituency of Ghazipur district, and Vipul Dubey was a first-time MLA from the Gyanpur Assembly constituency of Sant Ravidas Nagar district.

While both parties that are allies of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh did not officially react to the development, sources said that the court decision has led to tension in the parties, and their leaders "expected the state government to intervene in the matter".

