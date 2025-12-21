'Non-entities can't shake performing govt', TN Minister on BJP leader's remarks

Chennai, Dec 21 In a strong counter to veteran BJP leader H. Raja’s criticism of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and his portrayal of the minister in the recently released film 'Kandhan Malai', Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Sunday asserted that a government committed to continuous development and welfare cannot be undermined by “irrelevant political forces”.

Sekarbabu was speaking to reporters after reviewing multiple projects being implemented in North Chennai under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

He emphasised that the urban and social infrastructure goals set for the region were being executed strictly according to the vision laid down by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Detailing major initiatives, the minister said a 770-unit residential complex in Stanley Nagar was nearing completion. Equipped with modern amenities including a park, library, study centre and elevators, the complex is scheduled for inauguration on January 20.

He added that the North Chennai Development Plan was aimed at transforming historically neglected neighbourhoods into well-serviced, liveable spaces with upgraded housing, roads and leisure facilities.

Responding sharply to a question on H. Raja’s allegations and his political commentary through 'Kandhan Malai', Sekarbabu dismissed the criticism as unworthy of serious attention. “Why bring up that nonsense again and again? A person who acted in a film not even fit for theatrical release does not deserve such attention,” he remarked, accusing Raja of attempting to gain political mileage through sensationalism rather than constructive debate.

Rejecting allegations of religious bias in temple administration, the minister maintained that the HR&CE department functions without regard to religious identity or personal beliefs. “I do not know the religion of the IAS officers working with me, nor do I know the religion of any journalist here. The malicious forces trying to divide people on religious lines will never succeed in Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

Highlighting the government’s record in temple development, Sekarbabu said consecration ceremonies are being scheduled for nearly 4,000 temples, while advanced restoration and structural lifting techniques are underway at 24 temple sites.

He claimed that the present government’s scale of work for temples and devotees was unparalleled. “A government that performs wonders every day and brings joy to devotees cannot be shaken by political non-entities,” he concluded.

Sekarbabu also inspected a new exhibition complex coming up at Island Grounds and a multi-storey housing project near Stanley Hospital, underscoring the administration’s focus on sustained development in North Chennai.

