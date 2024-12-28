Non-Gandhi leaders never got respect in Congress party: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, Dec 28 BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday slammed the Congress party over Dr Manmohan Singh memorial row and said that their leaders ‘from outside the family’ never got respect and their due in the party.

In an interview with IANS, Trivedi blamed Congress for politicising the memorial issue of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Additionally, the BJP spokesperson also talked about the Sambhal dispute, Spiritual leader Swami Ram Bhadracharya, and the rift in the INDIA bloc.

Excerpts of the interview:

IANS: Former President late Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee has criticised Congress for seeking a separate memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and has claimed that the party did not even call a condolence meeting when her father passed away. How do you see this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: It is very unfortunate. What happened with P.V. Narshimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee is evident to all.

On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rose above party spirit and honoured all the great people who brought glory to the country. We conferred Bharat Ratna upon three big leaders of Congress -- Madan Mohan Malviya, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Pranab Mukherjee.

Not only this, many Congress leaders are also honoured with Padma awards -- S.C. Jamir and Tarun Gogoi. However, Congress never gave them the respect they deserved. The sad thing is that everyone knows how Dr Manmohan Singh was treated during his lifetime, and now politics is being played after his passing away.

IANS: The memorial demand for the former Prime Minister has spurred a controversy, even though the Union cabinet has approved it. How do you see this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: Today, the entire nation is mourning the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The entire country wants a space to be allocated for the respectable memorial of the late leader. The PM Modi-led NDA government and the BJP are committed to doing so, and hence, it was decided that a memorial will be built in honour of Dr Manmohan Singh.

The process to construct the memorial will be followed, and it has been conveyed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

IANS: Do you think that Congress is playing dirty politics following the demise of Dr Singh?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: It is unfortunate that during this painful time, Congress is playing its dirty politics. Everyone is aware that when Dr Manmohan Singh was alive, he did not get proper respect from the Congress, and now condemnable politics is being done after his demise.

Dr Manmohan Singh was the first Prime Minister from Congress outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, who led the country for 10 years. Everyone knows what the Congress did with former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, who was the first PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family.

It has been the nature of Congress that no leader outside their family is given due respect. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri, P.V. Narasimha Rao, and Pranab Mukherjee are a few examples of this.

Congress should avoid doing politics during this painful time.

IANS: Spiritual leader Swami Ram Bhadracharya has said, "It is a good thing that traces of a temple are found in Sambhal, and we will secure it, through the courts, votes, or public support." What is your stance on this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: The Supreme Court has given instructions that everyone should follow the decision of the court.

IANS: The INDIA bloc is facing rifts in many states. There are reports claiming an internal rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Additionally, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said that Congress should be removed from the alliance. What do you have to say about this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: Immediately after the elections in Maharashtra, the mismatch in the Maha Vikas Aghadi was evident. Differences between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are now out in the open.

In Delhi, both Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are using abusive language against each other. It is clear from this that the INDIA bloc, which was formed at the beginning of 2024, is disappearing by the end of 2024.

In Maharashtra, the leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, both used to hug each other like family, but deep inside, every one of them was just eyeing power by eliminating others from the race.

