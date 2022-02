'Non-issue' raised by BJP after everything failed, says Congress on BJP's plans to develop Krishna Janmabhoomi temple

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the political tussle between different parties seems to be escalating with the debate this time centred around the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, a major pilgrimage place in Mathura constituency that will go for polling on February 10.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to develop the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple as a part of cultural nationalism, Congress thinks the temple is already well built and the BJP's development plans are a non-issue raised by the party because everything else failed.

BJP claims that following Kashi Model, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple will become an international tourism spot.

Shrikant Sharma, the State's Energy Minister toldthat the BJP government is working on cultural nationalism.

"We waited for 500 years for Ram mandir. Then Kashi Vishwanath corridor happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Based on the Kashi Model, our government is committed to the all-around development of Braj Chaurasi Kos. The development of Braj as a religious and cultural centre is our priority. If it won't happen now, then when?" Sharma asked.

"Since 2014, UP has seen lots of changes, be it Garib Kalyan Yojana, toilets, Awas Yojana or electricity. We are working on common needs for common man," he added.

BJP government is also eyeing the temple as a source of economic development due to expected visits of tourists from across the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that after Ayodhya and Varanasi, the temples in Mathura-Vrindavan are next in line.

However, Congress said that the temple has already been built in a proper manner and requires no change, adding that this issue is "absolutely non-prevalent".

Pradeep Mathur, Congress candidate said, "In Mathura and Vrindavan, the temple issue is absolutely non-prevalent. We already have a beautiful Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple stretch in a vast area. They (BJP) want to raise this issue because everything else failed. They think, by creating an issue they can win over but this issue was turned down by the people."

"People are eyeing the Yamuna pollution, employment, development along with peace and tranquillity," says the Congress candidate who lost in 2017 after winning in 2002, 2007 and 2012.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. In Phase 1, 58 assembly constituencies will go for polling.

( With inputs from ANI )

