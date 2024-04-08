Non-J&K driver attacked by terrorists in Shopian
By IANS | Published: April 8, 2024 10:16 PM2024-04-08T22:16:20+5:302024-04-08T22:20:07+5:30
Srinagar, April 8 A driver, hailing from outside J&K, was injured after being attacked by terrorists in the ...
Srinagar, April 8 A driver, hailing from outside J&K, was injured after being attacked by terrorists in the Shopian district on Monday, police said.
Police said that terrorists fired at and critically injured the non-local driver identified as Paramjit Singh, of Delhi, in Shopian in the evening.
"He has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police official said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app