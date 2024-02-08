Non-local injured in J&K terror attack succumbs, toll rises to two

Srinagar, Feb 8 The non-local civilian injured in a terror attack in J&K’s Srinagar city succumbed in the hospital on Thursday.

Terrorists had shot two non-local civilians on Wednesday evening in the Shal Kadal area of Srinagar city.

One non-local civilian identified as Amritpal Singh had succumbed on the spot while the other, identified as Rohit was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Rohit succumbed in the hospital on Thursday.

Both Amritpal Singh and Rohit belonged to Punjab.

Security forces are engaged in hunting down the assailants.

Attacking non-local labourers is a known practice of the terrorists who intend to trigger communal and regional trouble through such terror acts.

Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, former chief ministers,Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah, J&K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari and others have condemned the attack as an act of cowardice aimed at targeting innocent civilians.

