Non-local killings: NIA raids multiple places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 28 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the killings of non-locals by the terrorists.

NIA sources said these raids are being carried out with the assistance of the J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“NIA raids are taking place at six locations in Srinagar, Budgam and Sopore areas under the supervision of NIA Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sandeep Choudhary,” sources said.

The NIA has been investigating many terrorist-related crimes in Jammu and Kashmir, including the killings of Hindu pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu division on June 9, 2024, and the Gagangir in the Ganderbal district.

Terrorists had opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra town in the Reasi district. Nine people and 41 were injured in that dastardly attack. Terrorists first fired at the driver of the bus and then fired indiscriminately at the overturned bus targeting men, women and children.

On October 20, 2024, two terrorists, a foreigner and a local, entered the worker's camp of an infrastructure company and fired indiscriminately at Gagangir in Ganderbal district. Six non-local civilian workers and a local doctor were killed in the attack.

Non-local masons, carpenters, bricklayers, drivers and unskilled workers like street vendors, have also fallen to the bullets of the terrorists in the Valley. Terrorists have killed non-local labourers in many places during the last 20 years. The killing of non-locals is believed to be a tactic by the terrorists to keep the local population away from trade, education and business. This is also aimed at trying to stoke communal reaction against locals at places outside J&K where these are living and doing business, pursuing education, etc., in other states of the country.

