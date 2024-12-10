Non-resident Rajasthanis too have a right on the state: Guv

Jaipur, Dec 10 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Tuesday that the non-resident Rajasthanis too have a right on the state and can play a significant role in its development and have played in enhancing economies wherever they have settled.

"Rajasthanis have prospered wherever they have gone, and now it's time to repay the debt to their motherland by investing and participating in its development. Marwaris reach even at places where bullock carts cannot reach,” the Governor said.

The Governor also noted the importance of the state's dairy sector, calling for further development, and assured investors of the state government's full support. He emphasised the need for better rainwater conservation to facilitate multiple crops and called for the establishment of factories in tribal and backward areas to create employment opportunities.

Governor Bagde also highlighted the successful efforts in cow conservation in Rajasthan, applauding initiatives for the welfare of cows in shelters. He praised the Chief Minister's special efforts to promote investment in the state, particularly through the state's new investment policy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed pride in the achievements of Rajasthanis worldwide, noting their hard work, dedication, and success.

He announced that December 10th will henceforth be celebrated annually as ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas’. In addition, a special department will be created to look after the interests of NRIs. To further support migrant Rajasthanis, the government will establish a one-point contact in each district to address any issues faced by their families.

“Rajasthan has earned global respect because of the tireless work of our people,” Chief Minister Sharma said, emphasising the government's commitment to further supporting NRIs and fostering stronger connections with their homeland.

Sikkim Governor Om Mathur praised Rajasthanis for their reputation as hardworking and enterprising individuals.

“Wherever they go, they make a name for themselves, and they never forget their roots,” he said.

Union Minister for Forest and Environment Bhupendra Yadav also spoke at the event, praising the Chief Minister for creating a successful platform for investors.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the concept of good governance has flourished, and the Rising Summit plays an important role in achieving India’s vision of development,” he said.

Meanwhile, business leaders expressed support for investment in Rajasthan. NRI industrialist Nirmal Kumar Sethia, founder and chairman of N. Sethia Group (UK), shared his thoughts, saying that Rajasthan is the land of heroes, known for courage and bravery.

He also expressed strong support for the state’s new investment promotion policies, especially the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024), and showed interest in expanding his business operations in the state.

--IANS

