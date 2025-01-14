'Nonsense': Hardeep Singh Puri dismisses Kejriwal's allegations against BJP's Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Jan 14 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday dismissed the allegations by AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against BJP's New Delhi Constituency candidate Parvesh Verma as"'nonsense" and a result of his "growing frustration".

Kejriwal had alleged that Verma, as part of the BJP's campaign, was involved in distributing money and setting up job camps under the 'Har Ghar Naukari' initiative to solicit registrations.

Talking to IANS, Puri said: "Why is Arvind Kejriwal talking about Parvesh Verma? He has already claimed that an NGO from his father's time is distributing money. Arvind Kejriwal should leave Verma alone and focus on his own seat. His frustration is evident, and he is talking nonsense."

The allegations raised by AAP's legal cell include claims of job camps being set up to register individuals for the "Har Ghar Naukari" campaign and the distribution of Rs 1,100 by BJP workers.

Following the complaints, the New Delhi district election officer submitted an action report to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, instructing police authorities to investigate the claims of job camps and money distribution. The authorities were advised to take appropriate action as per the Representation of People Act.

Puri also reacted to Kejriwal's recent remarks about "fighting to save the country," stating: "Everyone knows who is truly saving the country. To get NRI status, one has to stay abroad for at least six months, and now Kejriwal is getting closer to that. We might soon have a new category for 'NRI politicians.' If the consequences of Kejriwal’s actions weren't so serious for Delhi, I would nominate him for the 'Comedian of the Year' award."

Puri further criticised Kejriwal's past comments on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), noting: "In 2012, Kejriwal claimed that if the CAG had not been there, Congress would have sold the country. Now, why does he not table the CAG report in the Assembly? The High Court even recently reminded him that the report should have been presented on time."

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections draw nearer, the BJP is aiming to break its nearly three-decade-long dry spell in the capital, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of its campaign. The party is intensifying its campaign to challenge AAP's stronghold, with both parties gearing up for a head-to-head battle. While the BJP is determined to reclaim power in Delhi, the AAP remains confident of securing a third consecutive term under Kejriwal's leadership.

