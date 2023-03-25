Nora vs Jacqueline: Delhi Court to hear defamation case on May 22

New Delhi [India], March 25 : The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Saturday listed the hearing on a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi for May 22.

Fatehi recently filed a defamation complaint against actor Jacqueline Fernandez and various media orgsations in Delhi Court. She claimed that Fernandez's statement caused harm to her reputation and meant malicious reasons.

The matter was listed before Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Kapil Gupta on Saturday, but the matter could not be taken up and adjourned for May 22.

On December 19, 2022, Court noted that counsel for the complainant sought some time to file the list of witnesses. The complainant is at liberty to file appropriate documents on or before the next date of hearing.

Fatehi through her Advocates Vikram Singh Chauhan, Umair Ahmed and Tsha stated that Jacqueline made a "false statement" which was "unnecessary and unwarranted". She "unnecessarily dragged the complainant" and "defamed her as she is in the same industry and is fully aware that the business of any artist and their career is solely based on their reputation.

Fatehi added that she is aggrieved about defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez initially which were further carried forward and circulated by the other accused persons (Media orgzations), all of whom were acting in connivance with each other and a conspiracy by Jacqueline Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the Complainant (Fatehi) was hatched, and enacted by the said actions.

Fatehi alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in other criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the Complainant.

"It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the Complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry. It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the Film Industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career", stated Fatehi in her complaint.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez both were recently questioned by different investigation agencies in the 200 Crore Extortion case involving alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.

