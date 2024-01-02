Normal life affected in Bihar after drivers observe strike against new hit-and-run law

Patna, Jan 2 Normal life in Bihar was severely affected on Tuesday after the drivers observed a complete strike over the new law which increases the jail term in hit-and-run cases.

The autorickshaw drivers also joined the strike, affecting the commuters badly across the state.

As per the new law, hit-and-run cases will now attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh and the drivers association have been demanding that the new law should be withdrawn by the Centre with immediate effect.

A truck driver Arvind Kumar said that due to the new law there are possibilities that the accused driver will be lynched by the mob.

“As per the amended law, the drivers have been asked to pay Rs 10 lakh cash as compensations to the victims and also stop the vehicle to help them. If the drivers stop the vehicle after the accident, they will become the victim of mob lynching,” Kumar said.

After the drivers blocked the roads across the state, it led to massive traffic snarl (private vehicles) on Gandhi Setu which connects Patna with Hajipur. Rohtas also witnessed the same scenes after the truckers blocked National Highway 19, connecting Delhi to Kolkata.

West Champaran witnessed a similar situation after the truckers blocked Bettiah-Gorakhpur national highway.

Another driver Sanjay Ojha said that they only earn Rs 10, 000 to 15, 000 per month and will not be able to pay the hefty compensation.

“How can we pay such a huge compensation of Rs 10 lakh. It is not possible. If the Centre will not withdraw this law, we will go for an indefinite strike,” Ojha said.

Following the strike, the prices of fruits and vegetables have also gone up.

Many fuel stations across the state also refused to supply fuel claiming that the fuel is out of stock.

Meanwhile, the schools in Patna will remain shut on January 3 due to the strike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor