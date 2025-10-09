North Bengal disaster: Loss of state property in two hill districts pegged at Rs 10.62 crore so far

Kolkata, Oct 9 The loss amount due to the damage to state property in the two hill districts of West Bengal, namely Darjeeling and Kalimpong, amid the natural calamities in the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions of the state, has been provisionally estimated at Rs 10.62 crore, official data showed on Thursday.

However, this is not the final figure, and the exact loss due to damage to public property in these two hill districts will only be available after some time.

The loss figures for the two plains districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, covering the Terai and Dooars regions, are yet to be calculated, and once done, the total loss of state property in all four districts combined would be much more.

As per the loss details compiled and provided by the district authorities of Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Thursday, the loss had been because of the destruction or damage of roads, culverts, and water tanks, among others.

The blocks in the hills where the damage to roads has been maximum include Pedong, Lava, Gorubathan, and Kalimpong. The district administrations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have also informed that a total of 21 houses in the two districts have been damaged because of heavy rains and landslides, out of which 13 are fully damaged and eight are partially damaged.

The main road connecting the hills with Siliguri, the principal gateway town in north Bengal, is not communicable as yet, and hence transport movements are continuing through the two alternative routes of Tindharia Road and Pankhabari Road.

However, considering the remote nature of the Pankhabari Road, the pressure on Tindharia Road is much higher.

With fresh recovery of bodies during the last 24 hours, the official death toll in the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions has risen to 39 as of Thursday morning. Administrative officials apprehend that the death toll might rise further in the next couple of days with the progress in rescue operations in the remote areas.

The bodies recovered during the last 24 hours are yet to be identified.

