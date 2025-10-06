North Bengal disaster: Mamata Banerjee announces compensation, jobs for victims’ families

Kolkata, Oct 6 Amid a severe crisis and loss of lives, officially recorded as 23 dead by Monday morning in the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions of North Bengal following heavy rainfall and landslides, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation and jobs for the families of the victims.

Before leaving for North Bengal on Monday afternoon to survey the affected areas there, the Chief Minister said that a one-time compensation of Rs 5,00,000 would be provided to each of the victims’ families.

At the same time, she added, the state government will provide a job of home-guard in the state police to one member from each such family.

“I know money could never be an alternative to human lives. But the state government has its social responsibility. So this offering of compensation and job offers is part of the state government's responsibility. This is required so that the victims’ families do not have to depend on others for their survival in the future,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister claimed that the situation in North Bengal worsened because of the release of water from neighbouring Bhutan and claimed that the flood situation in North Bengal is a “man-made” disaster.

According to her, while the water released from the dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was responsible for the flood situation in South Bengal, the same action in Bhutan created the crisis in North Bengal.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, ridiculed the Chief Minister and claimed that the usual blame-game from the Chief Minister has continued even after the disaster in North Bengal.

“While she blames DVC for the situation in South Bengal, she blames Bhutan for the crisis in North Bengal. The Chief Minister does not understand what should be the priority of the state government, and that is why she always resorts to the blame game. At times her target is DVA and at times it is Bhutan,” the Leader of Opposition claimed.

