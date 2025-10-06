North Bengal landslides: Death toll rises to 23; Governor's office activates rapid action cell

Kolkata, Oct 6 The death toll in the devastating landslides triggered by torrential rain in North Bengal has reached 23, officials said on Monday.

In view of the grave situation in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions, a rapid action cell has been set up within the Governor’s House premises to quickly address the distress calls from the people and tourists trapped in the disaster-affected areas.

Although the figure of 23 fatalities till Monday morning is as per the latest compilation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administrations in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, the officials apprehend that the actual death toll could be more, as rescue and recovery operations were ongoing.

Raj Bhavan has informed that a dedicated officer-in-special duty has been assigned to the rapid action cell, which has a dedicated helpline number and email ID, enabling affected individuals and tourists to contact the cell directly.

At the same time, insiders added, the erstwhile peace room within the Raj Bhavan premises has been reactivated so that it could be used as a temporary shelter for those rescued and brought to Kolkata.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the landslide and appealed to everyone to remain calm and restrained and to cooperate with the administration in the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will leave for North Bengal later in the day to take stock of the situation. "A number of tourists are stuck in North Bengal. I have advised them to stay wherever they are for the time being, and the administration is going all out to bring them out of the flood and landslide-affected areas. The administration will look into it so that the hotels and lodges where the tourists are stranded do not pressurise them for additional lodging charges in moments of crisis,” the Chief Minister said.

Trinamool Congress’ general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, has directed the party volunteers to reach out, support, and assist the affected with compassion and commitment.

--IANS

