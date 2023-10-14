North East monsoon likely to set in TN between Oct 23-25

Chennai, Oct 14 Northeast monsoon, which provides the major share of rainfall for Tamil Nadu, is likely to hit the state between October 23 and 25, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said here on Saturday.

According to the weather agency, the Southwest monsoon is retreating gradually from parts of Karnataka and Telengana making way for the arrival of the Northeast monsoon.

Wet conditions are likely to continue in Tamil Nadu till October 19.

The weather department officials told IANS that they were closely monitoring the weather pattern and studying the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon.

Due to cyclonic circulation over South Tamil Nadu and neighboring areas Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts would experience heavy rainfall in isolated places on Monday, they added.

An official announcement of onset of the northeast monsoon would be made only after certain criteria are met.

This include the total withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the setting in of easterlies through the Tamil Nadu coast and fairly wide spread rains over Tamil Nadu , south coastal Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring areas.

