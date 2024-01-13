North India shivers as IMD warns of severe cold wave till Jan 15

New Delhi, Jan 13 India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the lowest minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius was reported at Narnaul (Haryana), Ayanagar (Delhi) and Kanpur (East Uttar Pradesh).

The IMD said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till January 15 and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on January 16.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency also predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 4-5 days while cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely over plains of Northwest India during next 4 days and reduction thereafter.

The IMD also warned that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over plains of Northwest India during next three days and improve thereafter.

It said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and in some parts Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Bihar while in the range of 8-10 degree Celsius over many parts of south Rajasthan.

“These are below normal by 1 degree Celsius to 2 degree Celsius in many parts of North and adjoining Central India except over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan where these are normal to above normal,” said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours at night/morning in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 16 and dense fog in isolated pockets on January 17.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours at night/morning in some/many parts of Uttar Pradesh till January 15 and dense fog in isolated pockets on January 16-17,” said the IMD.

It also said that dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during Saturday and Sunday and dense fog in isolated pockets on January 15.

Issuing an alert, the IMD said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday and cold day in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh on January 15.

“Cold day conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Bihar on Saturday and Sunday,” said the IMD.

The IMD bulletin also predicted that ground frost conditions are very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and east Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday and over west Rajasthan on Sunday.

