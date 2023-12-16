Northeast celebrates 52nd anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas'

Guwahati/Agartala, Dec 16 The army on Saturday celebrated the 52nd Vijay Diwas across northeastern states in which wreath laying ceremonies and various other events were organised at the war memorials in Agartala, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl and other places.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions in Guwahati and Agartala also organised discussions, cultural programmes and a get-together on the occasion.

In Aizawl, to commemorate the anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war, Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag on a 70-feet pole at the Assam Rifles state headquarters.

The national flag atop 70-feet high mast is the first of its kind to have been installed in Mizoram.

On this occasion, Mizoram witnessed incomparable participation of soldiers during the 1971 war where the fearless Mizos showed impeccable valour, an official statement said.

The ceremony also aims to spread a feeling of nationalism and patriotism.

Lt. Colonel Clement Lalhmingthanga, former Indian football stalwart Jeje Lalpekhlua, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

In Meghalaya, Vijay Diwas was celebrated on Saturday in Shillong.

In Tripura, to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of those who participated in the 1971 war, a solemn Vijay Diwas function was organised at the Albert Ekka War memorial on the outskirts of Agartala city by the army.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, state's Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, senior army officials and other dignitaries.

"India, with one of the world's largest armies, achieved a historic victory by liberating Bangladesh, witnessing the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops and officers -- the largest military surrender since World War II," the Governor said.

In Manipur, Chief Minister N.Biren Singh and other dignitaries visited the first Battalion Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal to pay homage.

"Saluting the indomitable spirit of our armed forces on Vijay Diwas! Let us remember and pay tribute to the heroes who secured our nation's victory, and let their courage inspire us to strive for peace and unity," Singh said in his post on X.

Paying his tribute to the Indian soldiers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X: "On this day in 1971, our forces inflicted irreversible damage on the nefarious designs of Pakistan and defeated them, thereby ensuring the creation of Bangladesh. On Vijay Diwas, I salute their bravery and resolve to protect Maa Bharati at any cost."

"The 1971 war comprised two major operations --- Operation 'Cactus Lily' and Operation 'Nut Cracker' -- and 57 Mountain Division was actively involved in both operations with fire power support from 57 Mountain Artillery Brigade," said defence analyst Manas Paul.

"Both operations progressed from Agartala westwards towards Dhaka. The war finally culminated on December 16, 1971, with the unconditional surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers. Lt. General Jagjit Singh Aurora, Maj Gen (Retd) Ian Cardozo, Lt. Arun Khetrapal, Lance Naik Albert Ekka are a few of our war heroes," Paul added.

The day was also celebrated in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of northeast India.

