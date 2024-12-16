Northeast celebrates 53rd anniversary of ‘Vijay Diwas’

Agartala/Imphal/Aizawl, Dec 16 Various northeastern state governments, the Army and other organisations on Monday celebrated the 53rd anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas' with wreath-laying ceremonies and other events organised at the war memorials and other places.

On December 16, 1971, at Ramna Race Course, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka, Lt. Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, leading the Allied Forces (comprising Indian troops and Mukti Bahini), accepted the surrender of the Pakistan Forces chief, Lt. Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 Pakistani troops. This decisive victory in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 led to the liberation of East Pakistan, which became the independent nation of Bangladesh. To commemorate this historic victory, Vijay Diwas is observed annually on December 16 across India and Bangladesh, honouring the sacrifices and valour of those who fought in the war.

To mark Vijay Diwas, the Army and Assam Rifles have been organising a series of events in Tripura, which played a vital role during the 1971 war from where the Army launched major offensive campaigns and operations during the Liberation War and local population supported the cause.

A series of events were held at the iconic Albert Ekka War Memorial on the outskirts of Agartala with the atmosphere charged with patriotism as the nation paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

The highlight of this solemn occasion was a poignant wreath-laying ceremony led by Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu. Red Shield Division commander and other senior officials from the Army were also present at the ceremony which served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers.

In Mizoram, joining the nationwide observation of India’s victory in the India-Pakistan War of 1971, the state observed the Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial at Treasury Square in Aizawl. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the floral tributes to pay homage and respect to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Lt. Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga (retd), and many other Army and civil officials followed the Governor in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying wreaths at the memorial.

In Manipur, the main function of the Vijay Diwas was held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall, Imphal. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Forest Minister Biswajit Singh and officials paid floral tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war.

The day was also celebrated in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of northeast India.

Security analyst Manas Paul said: "The 1971 war comprised two major operations --- Operation 'Cactus Lily' and Operation 'Nut Cracker' -- and 57 Mountain Division was actively involved in both operations with firepower support from 57 Mountain Artillery Brigade. Both operations progressed from Agartala westwards towards Dhaka. The war finally culminated on December 16, 1971, with the unconditional surrender of the Pakistani soldiers."

