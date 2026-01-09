Northeast Frontier Railway enhances safety and efficiency with new surveillance system

Guwahati, Jan 9 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved another significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to enhance safety, security and operational efficiency through technological innovation, railway officials said here on Friday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that an IP-based Video Surveillance System (VSS) has been successfully installed on the Tower Wagon at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Depot in West Bengal under Bihar’s Katihar Division of NFR.

He said that the system uses advanced IP cameras to transmit high-quality video over wired and wireless networks, enabling centralized and real-time monitoring.

This initiative significantly enhances operational safety, security and effective supervision of Tower Wagon activities at the depot.

According to the official, the newly installed VSS significantly enhances operational safety and security by enabling real-time and round-the-clock monitoring of critical Tower Wagon activities at NJP Depot, particularly during maintenance and OHE works.

The system helps to identify potential hazards, ensure compliance with safety protocols and use recorded footage for post-event analysis, training and continuous improvement.

With its IP-based, scalable and easy-to-maintain technology, the initiative strengthens supervision, safeguards assets and optimizes workforce management, reflecting NFRs proactive approach towards saferand more efficient and reliable railway operations, Sharma said.

These achievements reflect Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to continuous technological upgradation, enhanced safety standards and efficient project execution, contributing to reliable, secure and sustainable rail services across the region.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the NFR delivered an outstanding, people-centric performance in December 2025, significantly strengthening passenger safety, security enforcement and humanitarian assistance across the zone.

CPRO Sharma said that through proactive vigilance, swift response and coordinated operations, RPF reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe, secure and compassionate rail travel.

During the month (December 2025), RPF achieved notable success in protecting passenger belongings by apprehending 17 persons involved in theft cases and recovering 17 stolen mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 2.22 lakh, which were promptly handed over to the concerned GRP (Government Railway Police).

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

