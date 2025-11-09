Northeast Frontier Railway working round the clock to ensure timely delivery of essential goods: Official

Guwahati, Nov 9 The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted services and the timely delivery of essential commodities to end users in the region, an official said on Sunday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that during the current fiscal year (2025-26) up to October, NFR achieved a total freight loading of 6.390 million tonnes, as against 6.150 million tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 3.9 per cent.

In October 2025, several commodities recorded significant growth in freight loading compared to the same period last year.

Cement loading recorded a 142.9 per cent increase, while food grain loading rose by 71.4 per cent, container loading increased by 7.7 per cent, and fertiliser loading increased by 17.6 per cent, the CPRO said.

Additionally, in other segments, stone chips registered a notable rise of 306.9 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year, he added.

The consistent growth in freight loading reflects the rising economic activity in the region. This upward trend has not only strengthened the region’s economic landscape but also contributed significantly to NFR’s revenue. Moving forward, NFR remains committed to technical advancements aimed at enhancing service reliability and efficiency, ensuring sustained growth in freight transportation, Sharma said.

The NFR, which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, has more than 7,362 Track Kilometres (TKM) in its jurisdiction. Currently, four northeastern state capitals -- Dispur (Guwahati) in Assam, Agartala in Tripura, Naharlagun near Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar, and Sairang near Mizoram’s capital Aizawl -- are connected by rail.

Work is underway to link Imphal and Kohima, the capital cities of Manipur and Nagaland, respectively, to the national rail networks.

