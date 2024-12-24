Northeast gears up for Christmas celebration with joy, unity & generosity

Aizawl/Kohima, Dec 24 Different northeastern states are all geared to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday.

All the northeastern states, especially Christian-dominated states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, geared up to celebrate grand Christmas with zeal, enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

Decorations of churches, roads, homes, towns, and villages are in place to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is celebrated for a number of days in the northeastern states, where community feasts are organised on the second day to mark the significance of the occasion.

Mountainous Mizoram is known for its vibrant Christmas, with its own unique blend of religious devotion and traditional fervour while December is always a special month in the border state.

The festive spirit scaled high as December brings the celebration of Christmas.

Churches are decorated with full scale while Christmas carols echo in all nooks and corners of the state.

Villages, towns, and offices are decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas songs reverberated throughout the state.

Various Church bodies, non-government organisations, including the influential apex civil society Young Mizo Association (YMA) and individuals have donated gifts to the poor and the needy.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Lalduhoma have led the people of the state in donating funds for various orphanage homes and care centres.

Christmas symbolises 'giving' and fosters the spirit of peace and unity.

Churches, important installations, streets, homes, towns, and even trees were decorated with colourful lights and other decorative materials in Nagaland and Meghalaya too.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wishing the people in a post on X said: "May the message of Christmas, which is Peace, Love, Joy, and Hope fill our hearts. Let us embrace the values of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill in a true Christian spirit. I wish you all a merry and blessed Christmas."

Streets, homes and villages have been decked up with Christmas decorations well ahead of the festive celebrations across Meghalaya.

Celebrating Christmas in Manipur, the Indian Army organised festivities on Monday and Tuesday at Sandangsemba Maring, Keho Tankhul villages, and at the EL Roi de-addiction healing home in Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district.

The events brought joy, warmth, and unity among the local communities.

A defence spokesman said that at the Healing Home, residents recovering from drug addictions enjoyed gift exchanges and sweet treats, expressing gratitude for the Army's support.

In the villages, celebrations included cake-cutting, Christmas carols, traditional Naga dances, and a cultural programme.

Local talent was recognised, adding a special touch to the festivities.

The celebrations reflected the Army's commitment to fostering community bonds and spreading love, compassion, and unity during the festive season.

More than six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya while there is a significant number in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

