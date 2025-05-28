Northeast holds key for India’s $30-trillion vision towards Viksit Bharat: PMO

New Delhi, May 28 The northeastern region holds the key for India’s $30-trillion vision towards Viksit Bharat at 2047, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

Responding to an X post by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, the PMO said, “Northeast India is no longer a frontier, it’s the front-runner”.

“Union Minister @JM_Scindia pens down a detailed article on the region’s rise as a strategic hub for trade, connectivity, and India’s $30-trillion vision for Viksit Bharat. Give it a glance,” the PMO said in its tweet.

Earlier, Scindia said that the northeast holds the key to a $30-trillion economy.

“I pen down my article on how the Northeast is transforming into India’s strategic gateway to Southeast Asia - powering trade, connectivity, and our $30-trillion ambition towards a Viksit Bharat,” the minister posted.

At the recently concluded ‘Rising North East Investors Summit 2025,’ Scindia said that the northeastern region has emerged as a hub of global partnership and mutual interest.

The minister informed that the two-day summit drew an unprecedented Rs 4.3 lakh crore investment proposal, setting the stage for the Northeast Region (NER) to become India’s next economic powerhouse.

“We will continue B2G and B2B dialogues, where the Ministry for DoNER will act as a bridge between investors and state governments -- to ensure that each approved project translates swiftly into reality,” he assured.

Delegations from over 80 countries -- ranging from Japan to Europe to ASEAN nations -- attended the summit, and there was one unanimous sentiment: India’s future lies in the Northeast.

The Centre adopted a “whole-of-government” approach for the development of the northeastern region and created eight high-level task forces across key sectors: agriculture, sports, investment promotion, tourism, economic corridors, infrastructure, textiles and handicrafts, and animal husbandry, allowing each state to chart its own roadmap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the Northeast now offers top-tier talent across various sectors, encouraging industries and investors to leverage the region's immense potential.

