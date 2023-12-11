Northeast is India's pride & jewel, many untapped sectors in region: Sourav Ganguly

Agartala, Dec 11 Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that the northeast is India's pride and jewel and there are many untapped sectors in the region.

Ganguly, who was earlier appointed as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism, on Monday formalised the agreement with the state government.

He said that a lot of development took place in Tripura and the northeast over the last several years.

"First, as a player and then in various other capacities, I have been visiting Tripura for the last 35 years and being brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism is a very emotional aspect for me. For the next three years, I as a brand ambassador would visit Tripura to promote tourism and cricket," he told the media.

The former BCCI president said that for the development of Tripura cricket, if the state government seeks any help, he is ready to extend the help as much as possible, adding that northeastern athletes have special talents.

Describing cricket as more than a sport but an emotion, Ganguly asserted that organising an important cricket tournament in Tripura would be feasible if the state invests more funds for the development of necessary infrastructure, particularly construction of stadium.

"If the important cricket matches can be held in Assam, Kolkata, Bihar, then why not Tripura?" Ganguly asked. Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the partnership with Ganguly is aimed to enhance tourism potentiality in Tripura by harnessing his widespread popularity and influence to attract visitors.

Ganguly will participate in a photo shoot at two historical sites – Chobimura in southern Tripura and Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala on Tuesday.

The decision of Ganguly to embrace the role of brand ambassador for Tripura tourism is expected to shine a spotlight on the state's hidden tourist gems.

The minister said that following the state government's request, the former Indian cricket team captain readily expressed his willingness to be the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism and then he along with officials met him at his Kolkata residence in May.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had earlier spoken to the former ace cricketer, expressed his confidence that Ganguly's involvement will greatly benefit the tourism sector.

Saha earlier tweeted: "It's a matter of great pride that former captain of India cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism."

