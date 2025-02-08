Northeast is the heart of India: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru, Feb 8 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that the Northeast is not just a part of the country but is the heart of India.

Addressing a gathering at the SEIL - ABVP Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of national integration and cultural exchange, particularly between the Northeastern states and the rest of India.

He highlighted how initiatives like Student Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL) have played a crucial role in fostering national unity, breaking stereotypes, and building lifelong bonds among students.

“The Northeast is not just a part of India but it is the heart of India. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every citizen feels included and valued. The SEIL initiative, launched in 1966, has built bridges across regions by allowing students to experience the diversity of our great nation first-hand,” he said.

Describing the Northeast as a land of breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures, and rich traditions, Kumaraswamy reminded the audience of its historical significance.

“It was in Moirang, Manipur, that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army hoisted the flag of independent India in 1944. This region is also the backbone of India’s tea industry, home to 166 ethnic groups who coexist as a family, enriching our nation’s fabric,” he said.

However, he also pointed out the challenges the region has faced, including geographical isolation, illegal infiltration, natural disasters, and gaps in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“The Northeast has contributed immensely to our country, yet it has often remained distant in the minds of many in the rest of India. This needs to change,” he urged.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the region, Kumaraswamy recalled how the ‘Look East Policy’ was transformed into the ‘Act East Policy’ to boost economic growth, infrastructure, and connectivity.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always recognised the Northeast’s significance. He calls these states ‘Ashtalakshmi,’ acknowledging their immense potential and placing special focus on their progress,” he said.

He further elaborated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in the region, stating, “From strengthening borders to enhancing connectivity and providing economic opportunities, the central government has worked tirelessly to integrate the Northeast into India’s growth story.”

Kumaraswamy also paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, for his historic contributions to the Northeast.

“My father was the first Indian Prime Minister to undertake a six-day visit to the region, understanding its challenges first-hand. He announced a Rs 7,503.51 crore package, of which Rs 6,100 crore was released immediately. This marked a turning point in the Northeast’s development,” he shared.

--IANS

