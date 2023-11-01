Northeast monsoon rainfall in South India for Oct sixth lowest since 1901

New Delhi, Oct 31 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the northeast monsoon rainfall in the core region of South India for October this year was the sixth lowest since 1901.

Additionally, IMD's data from 1980 to 2022 indicates a consistent trend of delayed onset of northeast monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas.

Speaking at a press conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of IMD, shared that the northeast monsoon rainfall in the core region of the South Peninsula, which includes coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala, ranked as the sixth lowest since 1901.

He also pointed out that in years with El Nino and Positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions, Tamil Nadu and its adjacent regions experience reduced rainfall during the month of October.

The IMD also said that monthly rainfall for November over the South Peninsular India consisting of five meteorological subdivisions (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka) is most likely to be normal (77-123 per cent Long Period Average, LPA).

“Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during the November is also most likely to be normal. Above-normal rainfall is likely over some areas of southern most part of peninsular India, most parts of northwest India, many parts of east-central, east and northeast India. Below-normal to normal rainfall is likely over the remaining parts of the country,” the IMD predicted.

The IMD also predicted that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some parts of northwest India and Central India, where normal maximum temperatures are likely. Similarly, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

“Currently, moderate El Nino conditions are prevailing over Equatorial Pacific Ocean and positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean. The latest global model forecasts indicate that these El Nino conditions are likely to continue during the upcoming season and positive IOD conditions are likely to weaken during the upcoming months,” it said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor