Northeast receiving tremendous attention in BJP’s tenure: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that multiple opportunities were provided to the northeast at the onset of this year.

"The northeastern region has received tremendous attention from the central government in the last few years. Beginning of this year, three new trains were flagged off by the Union Railway Minister, which will add momentum to the state’s overall growth," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfast in his efforts to build a developed India by 2047, driven by technological advancement and innovation, and has continually motivated the youth to pursue the dream of a prosperous nation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing initiatives in India, including the establishment of the semiconductor industry, the promotion of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and more, which are crucial for India to take a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

CM Sarma noted that the semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam, alongside upcoming projects in quantum physics and artificial intelligence, would be developed in India.

He stressed that India would provide the skilled workforce needed in these sectors, not only for the nation but also for global demands.

"To prepare for this, I urge the need to equip India’s youth with the necessary skills. The semiconductor project at Jagiroad is progressing rapidly, with production expected to begin by the end of the year," he said.

CM Sarma highlighted the importance of a skilled workforce for these initiatives, and he emphasised that the recently inaugurated National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), now a deemed-to-be university, would play a pivotal role in nurturing this talent.

He remarked that Assam's educated youth are already contributing significantly to the IT industries in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Sarma further emphasised that the Prime Minister's vision includes establishing high-standard institutions in Assam for semiconductor manufacturing, quantum physics, and artificial intelligence.

He also announced plans for a branch of NIELIT in Jagiroad, which would significantly impact Assam's educational landscape by fostering a new era of scientific and technological progress in the state.

