Northeast witnessed immense development in last 10 years: Amit Shah

Shillong, Jan 19 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the northeastern region has witnessed immense development in 10 years of BJP's rule.

Addressing the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Shah said: "The last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been the most significant for the development of the Northeast in the 75 years since independence. In this period, not only the distance from northeast to Delhi and the rest of India has reduced due to the creation of infrastructure, but the difference of hearts has also reduced."

According to him, the northeast, which was struggling with various ethnic, linguistic, border and extremist groups related problems, has also got the beginning of a fresh and durable era of peace in the last 10 years.

"If these 10 years for the northeast are compared with the 75 years after the country's independence, then this decade will definitely be considered as the golden period of the northeast," the Home Minister said.

He further said: "We have always considered the northeast as an important part of India. Along with this, impetus is being given to the northeast by giving priority to it in all the ministries of the Central government."

The Union Home Minister said that in the 50 years of its establishment, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has increased the pace of development of the region by providing a policy-related platform to all the states and simplifying the solutions to their problems.

"More than 12,000 km of roads have been constructed in this region, 700 MW power plants have been established and many institutes of national excellence have also been established under the guidance of NEC. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role and scope of NEC has been increased.

"Narendra Modi-led government has achieved significant success in solving the problems of law and order, insurgency and borders in this region. Along with this, work has also been done to promote the use of technology in administration by using North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC)," Shah said.

The Home Minister said that the language, culture, food, attire and natural beauty of northeast will give a great boost to this region in global tourism.

