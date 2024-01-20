Northeast witnessing peace, progress due to PM Modi's effort: Amit Shah

Guwahati, Jan 20 Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that northeast is witnessing peace and progress as result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

Shah said that the Congress had a policy to divert attention from problems and enjoy power, which led to the deaths of thousands of people in the region, especially in Bodoland.

“The Bodo movement was in full swing when I was appointed Home Minister. I made effort to comprehend the issues and concerns of one of the largest communities in the northeast,” Shah said during the 13th Triennial Conference of All Bathou Mahasabha in Assam’s Dhekiajuli.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi followed a new policy on the issue and that is why Bodoland is now free from bomb blasts, firing, and violence.

“For the last three years, there was not a single incident of violence in Bodoland and the region has been progressing well on the path of development,” Shah said.

