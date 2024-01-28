Northeast's first 100-bedded yoga & naturopathy hospital to come up in Assam's Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Jan 28 The northeastern region's first 100-bedded Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital will come up in Assam's Dibrugarh for which Rs 100 crore will be invested to develop the state-of-the-art facility on a land parcel of 15 acres, an official said on Sunday.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) along with Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Sonowal said that CRIYN would be developed as the centre of excellence in Yoga and Naturopathy for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) of India, to develop protocols for management of Non Communicable Diseases (NCD), educational trainings for UG, PG and higher research to be conducted in yoga and naturopathy.

The hospital will provide for inpatient services with yoga and naturopathy protocols to heal and enrich quality of lives, he said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that with the beginning AIIMS like institutions, medical colleges in every district of Assam, strengthening the Ayush system of medicine with new Ayush hospitals across Assam, and many other progressive steps have bolstered the medical infrastructure in the state.

He said that with the beginning of this hospital and research centre on yoga and naturopathy, people of Assam as well as adjoining regions would tremendously benefit from its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor