Northern Railway allots multipurpose stalls to 6 railway stations in J&K

Jammu, Nov 1 The Northern Railway has allotted multipurpose stalls to six railway stations in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance non-fare revenue and improve facilities for the passengers, Railway officials said on Saturday.

"A Second Luggage Rake (SLR) is also being made operational. The multipurpose stalls have been allotted at Banihal, Anantnag, Srinagar, Sangaldan, Budgam and Baramulla railway stations for a period of five years, and are expected to generate a total revenue of Rs 79.43 lakh for the Indian Railways," officials added.

"The stalls will offer a range of passenger essentials, including medicines, books, newspapers, cosmetics, toys, and daily-use items."

This is the first time in the Jammu Division that multipurpose stalls have been allotted through e-auction. The process ensures transparency, maximises revenue, and supports local employment, officials said.

"Increasing non-fare revenue while promoting local employment aligns perfectly with our twin goals of cultural integration and financial sustainability. We are confident that these stores will enrich the passenger experience and serve as a model for other stations."

"Through the same e-auction process, the SLR of train number 12414 has also been allotted for a total amount of Rs 1.08 crore for three years, which is major and historic achievement for Jammu's intensive marketing efforts undertaken by the division contributed to the successful completion of the auction," Railway officials added.

Railway officials emphasised that the initiative is part of their broader strategy to monetise station spaces, promote regional art, culture, and entrepreneurship, and improve passenger services through innovative, revenue-generating models.

At present, the Vande Bharat train service operates from Katra town of Reasi district to the Valley.

Officials said that before the year-end, the Vande Bharat train service will operate from Jammu Railway Station to the Valley.

