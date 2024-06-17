Northern states likely to get respite from heat wave after 2 days

New Delhi, June 17 Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of North India during the next two days and gradually abate thereafter under the influence of approaching Western Disturbance towards Northwest India, according to an India Meteorological Department forecast on Monday.

IMD said a Western Disturbance is likely to bring isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during June 18-20.

It also said that strong surface winds (speeds reaching 25-35 kmph) are very likely over the plains of Northwest India during the next five days.

Meanwhile, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were witnessed in most parts of Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Heat wave conditions also prevailed in some parts of Jammu-Kashmir, north Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, north Rajasthan and Vidarbha. Maximum temperatures are in the range of 44-46 degree C in most parts which are above normal by 4-8 degrees C over these regions.

Warm night to severe warm night conditions was observed over some parts of Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh; in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and warm night conditions were observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh.

The highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees C was reported at Prayagraj (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor