Not a ‘dead economy’, it’s ‘long live economy’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on GDP data

New Delhi, Aug 30 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the latest GDP figures, declaring that India has proven itself to be a “Long Live Economy” in the face of global headwinds.

“When leadership is steadfast, policies are precise, and decisions are farsighted, then the results make history. Those who used to call it a ‘Dead Economy’ should now understand that India is a ‘Long Live Economy’, moving firmly on the path of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation,” Chouhan said in a post on X on Saturday.

He credited the collective effort of farmers, scientists, and India’s 140 crore citizens for the strong performance.

“The sweat of our farmers, the hard work of our scientists, and the determination of ordinary Indians have all contributed to this success. Today, India’s economy is not just strengthening -- it is setting new benchmarks across sectors,” he added.

Pointing to the resilience of the economy despite global challenges, Chouhan highlighted that India’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY 2025-26, up from 6.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Calling the achievement a matter of “special pride” for the agricultural community, he noted that the sector’s growth rebounded sharply.

“The role of the agriculture sector is unprecedented in this progress. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our food providers and innovations in agri-technology, the growth rate of agriculture and allied activities has jumped from 1.5 per cent last year to 3.7 per cent this year,” Chouhan said.

Official figures released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday confirmed India’s GDP growth for this quarter stands at 7.8 per cent. Agriculture posted a 3.7 per cent expansion, manufacturing registered a solid 7.7 per cent growth, and the construction sector grew by 7.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26.

The services sector, which contributes the largest share to the GDP, recorded the sharpest surge -- shooting up to 9.3 per cent compared to 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Chouhan credited this performance to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister. “Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, India is steadily advancing towards the resolve of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India),” he remarked.

