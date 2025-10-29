Not a single industry has moved out of the state, says Karnataka govt

Mysuru, Oct 29 Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Wednesday addressed concerns about industries going out from the state, stating that not a single industry has moved out and called on everyone to move past the false narrative being spread in this regard.

Addressing reporters after visiting the district Congress office and participating in a party programme, Patil underlined that the state has an excellent working environment essential for industrial growth and possesses exceptional talent resources. Moreover, the government’s industrial policies are strong, he added.

"After the Congress-led government came to power, a Global Investors’ Meet was held in February this year, which ensured investment commitments worth Rs 10.27 lakh crore. Of this, more than 60 per cent of the investment has already materialised. We do not merely make promises — we deliver on them. These investments are creating thousands of jobs," he said.

"Since taking charge as the Industries Minister, I have visited several countries and invited investors to Karnataka. A giant company like Foxconn has set up its largest unit outside Taiwan in our state, from where high-end mobile phones are being exported."

"From Japan, a traditionally conservative country where business decisions are usually slow as industries are family-run, we have secured investment commitments worth Rs 10,500 crore in the past two years. However, in our case, the process moved swiftly. An Osaka-based company has also come forward to invest," Patil said.

"We are promoting multiple sectors, including semiconductors. Our industrial policy is investor-friendly. However, under the Central government’s Semiconductor Mission, special incentives are being provided to BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, where these companies are being directed to invest. There is no fault on our part in this. Earlier, one company had decided to invest in the semiconductor sector in our state, but after visiting Delhi, they changed their decision. The Central government should stop showing such bias," he demanded.

