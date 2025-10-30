‘Not afraid of anyone’: Tejashwi Yadav attacks HM Amit Shah

Patna, Oct 30 Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly “threatening” him.

Tejashwi Yadav stated, “Amit Shah threatens us, saying he will teach us a lesson so that we think twice before contesting elections. But Tejashwi is not afraid. When Lalu Prasad Yadav got his (Shah) guru L.K. Advani arrested, he wasn’t afraid then — so why would his son be afraid now?”

The statement of Tejashwi Yadav comes during a massive rally in Kothram block, located in the Gaura Bauram Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district, in support of VIP candidate Santosh Sahani.

During his address, Tejashwi Yadav said his real battle is against unemployment and migration, promising that if the Grand Alliance comes to power, one member from every household will get a government job.

“Imagine how beautiful it will be when your son or daughter gets a government job. Strengthen our hands and ensure our victory,” he appealed to the people.

Tejashwi further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of being outsiders who want to Upnivesh (colonise) Bihar.

He alleged that despite the NDA government ruling the state for 20 years, and years in the Centre, they failed to bring development in Bihar.

Referring to Shah’s recent statement that industries cannot be set up in Bihar due to a lack of land, Tejashwi said that the BJP only wants votes from Bihar but wants to invest and set up industries in Gujarat.

“The people of Bihar now understand everything and will boycott these outsiders. This election is an opportunity to build a new Bihar,” he said.

He also alleged that the government was bribing voters by depositing Rs 10,000 each in the accounts of women during the election period.

“The government did nothing in 20 years, but as soon as elections come, they start distributing money,” he said, questioning the inaction of the Election Commission.

Calling on voters to exercise caution, Tejashwi Yadav said, “This election is not just about changing the government — it’s about bringing employment, industry, and respect to Bihar.”

