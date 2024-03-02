Not against minorities, Cong govt adopting delay tactics: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, March 2 BJP Karnataka president B. Y. Vijayendra on Saturday slammed the Congress government, alleging that its "delay tactics" has threatened the security of the state.

Talking to reporters, B. Y. Vijayendra said, "I am not against minorities and I am also not saying that all minorities are involved in the cases. Most of the culprits who have been identified in 'pro Pakistan' slogan raising case belong to one particular religion.

"We are not politicising the issue. The delay tactics of the Congress party has threatened the security of the state," he said.

"When it comes to raising the 'pro-Pakistan' slogans, why Congress wants to mention the religion? The anti-national elements do not belong to any religion. The conduct of the Congress leaders show that they can stoop to any level when it comes to appeasement," B. Y. Vijayendra said.

"The government is not taking the incident of the Bengaluru cafe blast seriously. Only visits are made to the blast site. The government has to behave responsibly. The irresponsible statements should be stopped from the ministers. We demand that the case should be handed over to the NIA," he said.

"Does it take five days to nab the accused in pro-Pakistan slogan case? It is clear that the government is hushing up the incident. The dismal handling of the situation is threatening the law and order in the state. Let them make the FSL report in this regard public," he said.

