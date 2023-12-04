Not allowed to raise Maratha quota issue in House: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, Dec 4 Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday expressed surprise after she was not allowed to raise the issue of Maratha reservation during the ‘Zero Hour’ despite it being listed and dubbed it as unfortunate.

Chaturvedi said, "It is unfortunate that despite my zero hour submission on Maratha Reservation being balloted and listed to be taken up on the first day of Parliament, I was not allowed to raise it, citing that it was a state subject."

The Shiv Sena leader said that this ongoing issue of reservation can only be resolved via Parliament intervention for constitutional amendment.

"Hence Parliament was the right forum. Yet I was denied the voice to speak up for the people of my state," she said.

The Maratha Reservation issue has been boiling for some months in Maharashtra.

