Not competing with Musk or Altman on AI but building real-life use cases: MoS IT

New Delhi, Dec 6 India is not competing with OpenAI’s Sam Altman or xAI owner Elon Musk in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) but aims to build AI use cases to transform the lives of its citizens and curb user harm, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Global Technology Summit organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, the minister said that the government is formulating a comprehensive strategy on AI to build real-life use cases, as it works with several countries to develop guardrails around AI.

"Our goal is not to compete with Sam Altman or Elon Musk or win the next Nobel Prize, but to transform the lives of people with use cases. AI will be used to build capabilities in real-life use cases," he said at the event.

“AI will play a very important role in agriculture, healthcare, security, language translation and inclusion," the minister noted.

According to Chandrasekhar, the world is aligning with India's stand to ensure safety and trust regarding the AI.

A global summit on India AI will be held in January 2024 and focus would be AI-related talent, computing, chips, large language models and foundation models.

AI is the biggest and most impactful invention in recent times and it can transform healthcare, agriculture, governance, language translation and inclusion, he added.

