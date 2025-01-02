'Not consulted': Mamata Banerjee shoots down proposal for introducing semester system at primary education level

Kolkata, Jan 2 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rejected the proposal of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to introduce the semester system at the primary education level of the state.

While chairing the administrative review meeting at the state Secretariat Nabanna, she even reprimanded state Education Minister Bratya Basu for taking the decision without consulting her or Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

On December 27, WBBPE President Goutam Paul announced the decision to introduce the semester system at a press conference and also said that from the next academic year in 2025, there will be two examinations in a year in the primary section as well.

The Chief Minister on Thursday, expressed anguish over the decision being conveyed and reported by the media without her knowledge. "All decisions cannot be taken just on the basis of recommendations of a few advisors. I want to relieve the kids of the burden. How is it possible that kids of first and second standards will participate in semesters? What is applicable for college-level examinations is not possible in school-level examinations. So this cannot be allowed," Banerjee said.

She also instructed the Education Minister that any decision on education policy should not be conveyed to the media without further consultation. At the same time, she also made it clear no policy decision by any state department should be taken bypassing the Chief Minister's Office and announced to the media.

On December 27, the WBBPE said that from the next academic year, there will be a credit-based semester system in primary education from the academic year in 2025. The syllabus at the primary education level would also be modified accordingly to suit the new system.

The WBBPE chief also said that examinations in 2025 will be in the old syllabus and the new syllabus will be effective from 2026. On that day, he also claimed that the state School Education Department had already approved the changed system.

