Not democracy, Congress is in danger: Shivraj Chouhan's reply to Rahul

New Delhi, April 5 Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that not democracy but the Congress party is in danger of ‘disappearing into oblivion’.

Chouhan, speaking to the Press, said that Congress leaders are making weird statements out of desperation and over failure to drum up public support despite canvassing.

Taking objection to Rahul’s ‘nation will be on fire if BJP wins’ remarks, the senior BJP leader asked, “What does he want to convey, does Congress party want to set the country ablaze, does Sonia Gandhi support Rahul’s statement?”

He said that Congress has nothing left on the ground, hence it is resorting to such unwarranted remarks.

Further shredding the grand old party over its charges of ‘democracy being diminished and weakened’, Chouhan said that democracy was getting strengthened under the Modi government.

“Today, if any entity that feels threatened or finds itself in dire straits, it is the Congress. And that is the reason why they are crying hoarse,” he said.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused the Modi government of destroying the institutions and coercing the election machinery to suit its political agenda.

During the party manifesto launch at AICC HQs on Friday also, Rahul described the ensuing 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an ‘election to save democracy’.

Lashing out at the government, he said that the upcoming elections are between the two forces, one who wants to destroy the democracy and the other who are striving to protect it.

The senior Congress leader had stirred a major controversy during the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan when he said that the nation will be lit up in fire if BJP gets elected to power again.

Addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally on March 31, Rahul in a no-holds-barred attack on the Modi government said, “They are eyeing 400 mark and that can be possible only if match-fixing happens.”

He also urged the citizens to hit the streets against this ‘match-fixing’ attempt, failing which the BJP will ride to power again.

Shivraj Chouhan also asserted that the Modi government will storm to power with a thumping majority on the back of good governance in the past 10 years.

“The ‘Abki baar, 400 paar’ pledge will turn into a reality because it’s not just us, people of the country are also backing it, he stated.

