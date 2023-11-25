Not even in my dreams: Mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy on prospects of rejoining BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 25 Mining baron and politician Gali Janardhana Reddy asserted on Saturday that he never thinks, even in his dreams, of returning to the BJP.

Speaking to media here, Reddy dismissed the reports stating that he is mulling to re-join the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"My relationship with BJP has ended completely. I respect former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, like my father and I have ensured the growth of former minister (B.) Sriramulu. I want them to do well wherever they are. I will not use anyone for my political aspirations," he said.

Asked if he would considered an invitation from the BJP to rejoin the party, Reddy maintained that he wouldn’t think of it. "Hundred per cent, the relationship with the BJP has ended," said Reddy, who floated a new political party - the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) - ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections and damaged the prospectus of BJP in the Kalyan Karnataka region.

He was also elected as from the Gangavathy constituency.

Sources stated that Reddy had dissolved the wings of his party before Diwali festival, stirring debate in the state's political circles.

The recent elevation of Yediyurappa's son as the BJP state President by underplaying charges of family politics and corruption allegations, had indicated that the saffron party is gearing up to welcome Reddy, sources said.

The BJP had kept Reddy away considering the criminal charges against him, following which he launched his own party.

Reddy had not spoken against Yediyurappa but praised him saying he had helped his political career. Sources said that Vijayendra is keen on welcoming Reddy back to the BJP.

Reddy had played an important role in bringing BJP to power for the first time in Karnataka in 2008. Later, he faced charges of illegal mining and went to jail. The BJP maintained a distance from him and did not give tickets to contest elections.

