‘Not even remotely connected’: Maha Dy CM on Pune land deal row

Mumbai, Nov 6 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the high-value land transaction in Pune's upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park involving his son Parth Pawar, saying that he was not even remotely connected with the deal.

He expressed support for the ongoing probe ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that he is right to do so.

He emphasised his commitment to legality and called for strict action if any misuse is found.

“I have never given instructions to the officers to date that my close or distant relatives will benefit. I have never called the officers and given any orders. As the Deputy Chief Minister, I tell all the officers and employees that if anyone uses my name to do wrong or does something that is not in accordance with the rules, then I will not support them. I am a person who works within the framework of the law and rules,” he claimed.

He clarified, “I have no connection with the deal and have not directed any official to favour relatives or party workers. If anyone has misused my name in the case, strict action should be taken against them.”

He said that he works within the framework of the law. "When the children of a family become adults, they behave in their own way. But I have not called any official for this, nor do I have any connection with it. I am a person who follows the constitution and follows the law and tries to ensure that others also act according to the law. Therefore, I will speak about this matter tomorrow after getting detailed information," he said.

Earlier, Parth Pawar said, “I have done nothing wrong.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have sought all information regarding this matter. I have sought all information from the Revenue Department, Inspector General of Registration and Land Records. I have also ordered appropriate investigations. The issues that are coming to the fore are serious. Therefore, we should speak about it only after getting the right information. After receiving the information today, we will clarify the direction regarding the government’s next action.”

Fadnavis' move comes after former leader of opposition in the state council and Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve accused Ajit Pawar of misuse of power, saying that the land worth Rs 1,800 crore was allegedly purchased at a paltry Rs 300 crore with a payment of stamp duty of mere Rs 500.

“Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar's company Amedia, which has a share capital of just Rs 1 lakh, was able to purchase such high-cost land. This scam should now be probed. Further, the revenue department has suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru for their roles in the transaction,” he said.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the department would review the case only after receiving a formal written complaint by anti-corruption crusader Anjali Damania in this regard.

Danve said that a 40-acre plot in the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area, which was allegedly classified as government-owned land under the 'Watan' category (reserved for the Mahar community and protected under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958) - was sold to Amedia Enterprises LLP (also referred to as Amedia Holdings LLP in some reports) for approximately Rs 300 crore.

Incidentally, Parth Pawar is listed as a partner in the firm, and the company's registered address matches his residence in Pune's Yashwant Nagar.

Danve alleged that the land's market value is reportedly "considerably higher" than the transaction price, raising questions about undervaluation.

“The company has also started preparations to build an IT park and data centre right there. Parth Pawar should now come forward and explain this, so that other young people can also understand the secret of their success!” he remarked.

--IANS

