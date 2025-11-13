'Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist': J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Nov 13 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that not every Kashmiri is a terrorist, and looking at every citizen of J&K with suspicion prevents people from following the right path.

Omar Abdullah told reporters here that in his first reaction to the Delhi terror blast on the first day, he said, “No amount of condemnation of this incident is enough. The brutal killing of innocent people in this manner is unacceptable; no religion allows this. The investigation is going on, and all culprits must be punished”.

He added that looking at every citizen of J&K with suspicion prevents people from following the right path. He said that not every person in Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or associated with terrorists.

"These are just a few people who have always tried to disrupt peace and brotherhood here," he said.

"Unfortunately, when we start looking at every person in Jammu and Kashmir and every Kashmiri Muslim with suspicion and start portraying every Kashmiri Muslim as a terrorist, it becomes very difficult to keep people on the right path," he added.

He said that those responsible for this incident should be punished severely, but innocent people should be kept out of this.

The UT CM also said that many times, educated people were found involved in these acts, but innocent people should be kept out of this.

It must be recalled that when the Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local Pony owner, were killed by Pakistan-backed foreign terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, Omar Abdullah had said that Kashmiris should not be punished for the terrorist acts of foreign terrorists.

The unearthing of a terror module run by Kashmiri doctors has obviously embarrassed Omar Abdullah, who has been tirelessly working for the revival of tourism in Kashmir and protecting the local economy by encouraging business, travel and interaction between people belonging to different parts of the country with the people of Kashmir.

