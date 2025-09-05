‘Not for Bihar but North India’: Upendra Kushwaha asks people to support his campaign

Patna, Sep 5 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said that to achieve a fair political representation during the upcoming delimitation process, people must support his campaign ‘Constitutional Rights – Delimitation Reform Maharally’ not for Bihar but for the entire North India.

“The people of Bihar should support this campaign. It is not only about Bihar but about the entire North India getting its due share of representation in the country’s politics,” RLM national president said while addressing the ‘Constitutional Rights – Delimitation Reform Maharally’ at Miller High School ground in Patna, which marked the fourth leg of its campaign after Vikramganj, Muzaffarpur and Gaya.

Addressing the gathering, Kushwaha placed the strongest emphasis on the upcoming delimitation exercise in 2026, calling it crucial for fair political representation.

“Seats in Parliament and Assemblies must be determined according to population. We will not rest until the resolution of Constitutional Rights and Delimitation Reform is achieved,” he declared.

Thousands of workers from all 38 districts of Bihar participated in the mega rally.

Kushwaha dismissed speculation that the rally was meant as a show of political strength ahead of assembly polls.

“If I needed a show of strength in Patna, even Gandhi Maidan would have been too small. This rally is not linked to elections; it is about constitutional rights and reforms,” he said.

Kushwaha invoked the legacy of socialist leader Jagdev Prasad, stressing that his political mission should remain in the hands of the same exploited sections of society for whom he sacrificed his life.

“The people of Bihar have always protected my honour, and they will continue to do so,” he added.

The RLM chief reminded the public of his track record in pushing public-interest issues.

Out of his earlier 25-point demand for education reforms, most have been implemented by CM Nitish Kumar.

From the 14-point Valmikinagar demand charter, four major demands have been fulfilled — including raising the student credit card limit from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and conducting a caste census.

He also claimed credit for pushing the idea of filling judicial vacancies through open examinations instead of the collegium system, noting that even the President has taken the matter forward.

Without naming names, Kushwaha took a swipe at opposition leaders: “Dancing on the banks of the Ganga does not make one a Chief Minister. If that were the case, the country’s biggest dancer would have been Prime Minister.”

He, however, praised the work of the NDA governments at the Centre and in Bihar, saying they are addressing public-interest issues and enjoy wide support.

--IANS

