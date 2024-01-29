Not heart attack, but husband killed Madhya Pradesh SDM: Police

Bhopal, Jan 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit didn't die of heart attack, as was suspected initially, in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district on Sunday, but was reportedly killed by her husband Manish Sharma for not making him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records, the police said on Monday.

In 2020, Nisha (51) got married to Manish (45) through a social media site. However, Manish's repeated demands to make him the nominee in all records had led to a discord between the two.

SDM Nisha), who was posted at Shahpura tehsil in Dindori district, died under mysterious circumstances at her official residence on Sunday. The cause of her death was initially suspected as heart attack.

However, the forensic reports and the views of the doctors at the community health centre, where she was rushed for treatment, did not match with the story narrated by Manish, making the police suspicious.

On Sunday, Manish, a resident of Gwalior, had told the police that his wife felt acute pain on her chest following which he took her to the nearby community health centre, where she died during treatment.

The doctors at the community centre, on the other hand, told the police that by the time the officer was brought there, she was already dead.

Subsequently, the police sealed the officer’s residence and detained her husband for further interrogation.

It was revealed that Nisha was allegedly killed by her husband for not making him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records, Dindori SP Akhil Patel to mediapersons on Monday.

According to Patli, Sharma suffocated her wife with a pillow on Sunday, sat near the corpse for six hours and then took the body to the nearby community health centre, where the doctors there alerted the police.

Sharma had also washed her blood-stained clothes as well as the pillow in the washing machine, Patel said.

“Based on our probe and leads gathered from the spot, we questioned Sharma and then arrested him. He has been charged with murder, dowry-related death, destroying evidence and other offences,” he said.

